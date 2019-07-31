Santa Fe startup gets $1M grant for virtual reality tech | KOB 4
Advertisement

Santa Fe startup gets $1M grant for virtual reality tech

Santa Fe startup gets $1M grant for virtual reality tech

The Associated Press
July 31, 2019 07:52 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A Santa Fe startup has received a $1 million federal Small Business Innovation Research grant to complete its virtual reality data visualization technology.

Advertisement

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports SciVista is developing a product called Summit VR - a platform to add three-dimensional data into virtual reality.

Summit VR is being developed in partnership with Intel, Kitware, the Texas Advanced Computing Center, the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy and others.

SciVista, a builder of data visualization programs, was established in 2018 and is a spinoff from Woodruff Scientific, a Santa Fe research and development company focused on electromagnets.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: July 31, 2019 07:52 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Lawsuit alleges wrongdoing by caretaker, CYFD in death of 11-month-old girl
Lawsuit alleges wrongdoing by caretaker, CYFD in death of 11-month-old girl
Las Vegas mayor schedules secret meeting, misses deadline to submit city budget
Las Vegas mayor schedules secret meeting, misses deadline to submit city budget
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old
4 Investigates: The dump next door, hundreds of abandoned properties in Albuquerque
4 Investigates: The dump next door, hundreds of abandoned properties in Albuquerque
Advertisement




Repeat sex offender set to be sentenced
Repeat sex offender set to be sentenced
4 Investigates: The dump next door, hundreds of abandoned properties in Albuquerque
4 Investigates: The dump next door, hundreds of abandoned properties in Albuquerque
Child bullying: What to look out for
Child bullying: What to look out for
Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Morning Shift Salute: BioPark zookeepers
Morning Shift Salute: BioPark zookeepers