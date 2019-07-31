Santa Fe startup gets $1M grant for virtual reality tech
The Associated Press
July 31, 2019 07:52 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A Santa Fe startup has received a $1 million federal Small Business Innovation Research grant to complete its virtual reality data visualization technology.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports SciVista is developing a product called Summit VR - a platform to add three-dimensional data into virtual reality.
Summit VR is being developed in partnership with Intel, Kitware, the Texas Advanced Computing Center, the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy and others.
SciVista, a builder of data visualization programs, was established in 2018 and is a spinoff from Woodruff Scientific, a Santa Fe research and development company focused on electromagnets.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: July 31, 2019 07:52 AM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.