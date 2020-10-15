Santa Fe to set up commission to address cultural sensitivity

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Santa Fe's mayor and the city council are forming a special commission to address cultures, art, reconciliation and truth.
The decision comes after protesters tore down the obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza.
People in the community spoke out Wednesday night during the Santa Fe City Council meeting. They called on leaders to act.
"I do think, mayor, we need a step up in leadership and I'm asking you for that," said City Councilor Joanne Vigil Coppler.
Webber obliged, and said the commission will give a voice to the community, provide guidelines for statues and identify ongoing steps.
"We need to just come together as a community, and be able to begin that healing process to move forward," said City Councilor Michael Garcia.
The commission is expected to be set up within a couple of weeks.
