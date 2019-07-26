Santa Fe tourists may be greeted by weeds
Kai Porter
July 26, 2019 06:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 61st annual Spanish Market kicks off on the plaza in Santa Fe Saturday, featuring handmade art from more than 3,500 Hispanic artists.
A Santa Fe residents worries the tourist attraction may not give visitors the best impression of the city.
“I am just frustrated just driving up Cerrillos Road right now and seeing overgrown weeds that have turned into trees,” Cindy Romero said. “These Chinese elms are just unwelcoming. It's an unwelcoming sight for tourists."
The city is working to address the problem. Crews were out clearing the median of weeds on Friday.
City officials said an abundance of rainfall has led to more weeds.
The city doesn't use poison to kill the weeds for environmental reasons.
That has led to the medians needing to be groomed 3-4 times.
