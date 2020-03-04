Santa Fe vandal paints lewd images along bike trail | KOB 4
Santa Fe vandal paints lewd images along bike trail

Kai Porter
Created: March 04, 2020 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A graffiti vandal in Santa Fe has been spray painting lewd images along a popular bike and hike trail between Yucca street and Camino Carlos Rey.

Resident Charlotte Welch lives along that trail.

"I’ve seen it. It doesn't seem horrendous. I’ve seen far worse graffiti in a lot of places. It’s Santa Fe. You get used to things being a little 'off’”, Welch said.

City officials said they’ve used a “significant amount” of time and energy removing the offensive images.

"What are you going to do, I mean, how are they ever going to catch someone. It’s probably kids painting the sidewalk. Big deal,” Welch said.

Crews have been out six times in the past few weeks. They said the culprit is spray painting faster than city crews can remove the graffiti.

In one instance, the vandal taunted the cleanup crews by writing “nice try” after they cleaned up some graffiti.

"I don't want cops sitting out waiting to catch some kids with a can of spray paint,” Welch said.

The city of Santa Fe said residents can report graffiti by calling (505)-955-2255 or by e-mailing graffitihotline2253@santafenm.gov.


