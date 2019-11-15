Santa Fe veterinarian accused of sexually harassing former employee

In a police report, filed with Santa Fe police, Varela reported that when she bent over at work, Dr. Hinko slapped her in the groin area and inserted his fingers inside her for seven seconds.

After the alleged incident, Varela called her boss and recorded the conversation.

“I know sometimes you play around with the girls and you are really comfortable with the girls and you walk by and tap us on the butt and stuff, so I wanted to talk you about this because I didn't know if you did it intentional or an accident, but I felt really uncomfortable after it happened. I was standing in front of the desk and I went to reach for a phone, or whatever, and you slapped me on the butt and you got me in the wrong spot,” Varela told Dr. Hinko.

The doctor apologized.

“Oh, I'm sorry. I didn't mean it,” Dr. Hinko told Varela. “I probably just did it, I mean, I'm sorry.”

Varlea lawsuit alleges battery.

The Santa Fe Police Department referred the case to the district attorney's office for review, but no criminal charges have been filed against Dr. Hinko.

The detective investigating this case also spoke with other female employees at the animal clinic who said they never saw Dr. Hinko digitally penetrate Varlela.

Dr. Hinko declined to comment about the case.