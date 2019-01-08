Santa Fe woman claims parking enforcement officer assaulted her

Nicole Barker said it happened Saturday just before noon as she left the Railyard Fitness gym and noticed a parking enforcement officer writing her a parking ticket.

"I hadn't parked here before during paid hours and just complete oversight. So he asked me if it was my car and I said, ‘Yeah.’ He's like, ‘This is your ticket then.’ And I'm like, ‘Yeah.’ And I kind of said more to myself than anything, ‘Oh man, didn't realize it was paid parking,’" Barker said.

Barker said she took a picture of the officer with her cell phone after he started becoming verbally aggressive with her and refused to give her his name or badge number. That's when she said the assault happened.

"The only time we ever touched in any way or my phone touched him was when he reached out with his right arm, grabbed my right wrist and twisted it down to my right side," she said.

But according to the police report, the officer told a different story.

The report states:

"...Ms. Barker began putting her iPhone near his face and subsequently struck his nose with the iPhone.... Due to the fact Ms. Barker struck him in the nose with her phone, he pushed Ms. Barker's arm away from him."

We asked Barker is that was an accurate account of what happened.

“It's entirely fabricated,” she said. “There were numerous lies in his account."

We reached out to the city's Parking Division director for a statement and didn't hear back. But he told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the parking enforcement officer has been re-assigned to non-public contact duties.