Santa Fe woman gets prison term in 2018 death of her stepson

The Associated Press
Created: March 16, 2022 04:47 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe woman accused of fatally strangling her 5-year-old stepson in 2018 is facing a 25-year prison term.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Melynie Tyalan Curtis pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

They said Curtis’ plea agreement calls for the dismissal of the remaining charges against her in a nine-count amended indictment.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the 23-year-old Curtis will be required to serve at least 85 percent of her sentence and won’t be eligible to accrue day-for-day credits for good behavior to reduce her prison time beyond 15 percent.

Authorities said Curtis called 911 in September 2018 to report she had found her stepson unconscious in a bathtub.

He was airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital where medical personnel told police the boy’s injuries were not consistent with a near-drowning.

Jayden Curtis died a few days later when his parents took him off life support, according to authorities.


