Santa Fe woman trapped on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship

“It's scary right now,” she said.

Wright said she’s gone to great lengths to keep her distance from others on the ship, but she fears for the off-loading process.

“They've got the people coming off the ship, and it looks like the lines at TSA,” she said. “Everybody is all clumped together."

Wright said she expressed her concerns with a top doctor in New Mexico.

“I was able to speak with the head epidemiologist in New Mexico Health and Human Services - and he said well if you're walking down a hallway and brush by someone that's probably not a big deal, but it's not safe to be clumped up like that - in front of the buses,” she said.

The New Mexico Department of Health continues to be in contact with the federal authorities regarding the cruise ship.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s spokesperson released the following statement:

State government continues to monitor New Mexicans traveling from highly infected areas and test those with suspected symptoms or contact with infected persons. At this time, the state continues to have zero confirmed cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. NMDOH has been in contact with several New Mexicans on the Grand Princess cruise ship and has been updated on their situation by the federal government. Our understanding is that the federal agencies responding to the quarantined ship passengers are currently conducting risk assessment procedures that are expected to take some time, and that the passengers will be transported to military bases in California or Texas for that further evaluation.

The governor and the Department of Health are always working to ensure the health and safety of all New Mexicans. We’re anxious for the federal government to accelerate production of large-scale COVID-19 testing, and in the meantime, NMDOH is working with TriCore Reference Laboratories to establish additional testing at select locations across the state. Department of Health officials continue to be in contact with federal authorities regarding New Mexicans on board the Grand Princess and will be aggressively monitoring the situation.

Nora Meyers Sackett, Press Secretary Office of the Governor Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham