Santa Fe woman's close encounter with family of bobcats going viral

Kai Porter
Updated: July 11, 2020 10:01 PM
Created: July 11, 2020 05:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Videos of a rare wildlife sighting in Santa Fe are going viral on Facebook.
Kathy Maniscalco captured cell phone video through a glass window of a bobcat and three kittens on her front porch in Eldorado earlier this week.
"Oh, low and behold there were babies, babies that were having their milk snack,” she said during a phone interview with KOB 4 on Saturday. “I thought, 'Oh this is just too good to be true! What a gift!' So I just kept recording little video clips and they stopped feeding then they started, in another video that I posted, they started playing. They were relaxing. They were stretching. We got to see their beautiful spotted tummies and the momma cleaning them and it was just so amazing. I couldn't believe my eyes because I was literally 6 inches away from them. They did not mind at all my iPhone recording them.”
To Maniscalco's surprise, she noticed two more bobcat kittens hiding up in the porch.
“And they were so at peace and I though, 'This is a message maybe for all of us just to relax,'" she said.
After about four hours, she said the bobcat family moved on.
She shared the pictures and video on Facebook and they've since gone viral.
“They've had like 150,000 views and 3,500 shares,” she said. “I've had people, total strangers, reach out to me on Facebook Messenger thanking me for posting them because they just needed to see something beautiful in nature like this to help them get through these crazy times.”
