Santa Fe's 2021 graduation ceremonies also open to 2020 graduates

Garcia says last year's graduates who weren't able to have big in-person graduation ceremonies because of the pandemic can also take part in this year's ceremonies.

They just have to notify the school's principals by next Friday.

“We don't yet know how many students will participate but they will walk also individually as a class following the class of 2021 so that they have that experience and parents can get photos and they can be with their peers and be able to take pictures so we're very excited,” said Garcia.

On May 26, Desert Sage Academy, Early College Opportunities, and Mandela will have separate ceremonies on Desert Sage Academy's football field.

Capitol High School will have a ceremony the next day on its football field. It will be followed by Santa Fe High School's ceremony on May 28 on its football field.

Garcia says family and friends will be able to attend as well, capacity limits permitting.

“There is plenty of room in the stadiums, and so I think we'll be OK, but there may be a need to have tickets but that will be determined as we get closer,” she said.

One thing's for sure, the class of 2020 and 2021 will have the chance to celebrate one of life's big milestones, even if some of them had to wait a year.

“I'm just so pleased that they will have this traditional rite of passage and a milestone in their life as they should, and they worked hard for it, and they deserve it,” said Garcia.

