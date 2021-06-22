Santa Fe's economy seeing major growth

According to the New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department, in April, taxable gross receipts for Santa Fe businesses was more than $306 million. That's an increase of 50% from April 2020 and up nearly 11% from April 2019.

"People outside Santa Fe want to come here,” said Webber. “They want to come back and enjoy the unparalleled hospitality that we offer and all of our local residents are happy to get out, go to their favorite restaurants or take their kids to a show, and enjoy Santa Fe. It's a really remarkable recovery. I don't think anybody's ever seen the likes of it, not just in Santa Fe but in cities all across America."