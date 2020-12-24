Santa Fe's farolito walk becomes drive-thru event

Families who participated said they were happy to keep the tradition alive, even during a pandemic.

"Isn't it cool that we are still able to do it? It's wonderful. It's part of Christmas Eve, and it's nice we're able to have a part of it here,” said another attendee.

Unlike in previous years, many shops were closed, but still participated in the walk by lining the streets with lights.

Regardless of the changes, people said they still had a good time.

"It's good for the community—it really is,” said an attendee.