Santa Fe's farolito walk becomes drive-thru event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Organizers of the annual Santa Fe farolito walk have adapted the tradition to make it COVID-safe by transforming it into a drive-thru.
Hundreds of cars filled Canyon Road in Santa Fe Thursday night.
"There's a lot of cars here. Big turnout. More than I thought it would,” said an attendee.
Because of the pandemic, people were invited to drive through Canyon Road to view the farolitos.
Families who participated said they were happy to keep the tradition alive, even during a pandemic.
"Isn't it cool that we are still able to do it? It's wonderful. It's part of Christmas Eve, and it's nice we're able to have a part of it here,” said another attendee.
Unlike in previous years, many shops were closed, but still participated in the walk by lining the streets with lights.
Regardless of the changes, people said they still had a good time.
"It's good for the community—it really is,” said an attendee.
