Santa Fe's 'Kitchen Angels' help people in need

"We serve about 160 people each day on our program. Over the course of a year, that's over 100,000 meals that we provide to the community," said McCarty.

Fresh soups, salads, main dishes, and desserts are made during two cooking shifts. Frozen meals are delivered once a week for the weekend or to people who live outside Santa Fe.

It takes about 350 volunteers each week to run the program. The operating budget for 2018 was a little over $1 Million.

Development Manager, Dwayne Trujillo, tells us food donations are a great help. He said another help is their resale store, Kitchenality. Their sales from donated kitchen items help feed 300 clients.

It was added to Kitchen Angels three years ago.

“Everything from kitchen ware, pots and pans, glass ware, stem ware, as you can see all around (sic). 100-percent of the profits come back into the program, so we’re really excited about that," said Trujillo.

Although they have hundreds of volunteers, Kitchen Angels is always looking for more to join. Sign up here.