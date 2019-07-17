Santa Fe's 'Kitchen Angels' help people in need | KOB 4
Advertisement

Santa Fe's 'Kitchen Angels' help people in need

Casey Torres
July 17, 2019 08:16 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.-- Kitchen Angels has been helping others in need since 1992. The nonprofit's hard work hasn't slowed down in 26 years.

Advertisement

“Since that time, we have prepared and delivered over 1.3 million meals into about 6,000 people," said the Executive Director, Tony McCarty.

Committed volunteers prepare and deliver meals five days a week for clients who have chronic or terminal illnesses, or who are home bound.

"We serve about 160 people each day on our program. Over the course of a year, that's over 100,000 meals that we provide to the community," said McCarty.

Fresh soups, salads, main dishes, and desserts are made during two cooking shifts. Frozen meals are delivered once a week for the weekend or to people who live outside Santa Fe.

It takes about 350 volunteers each week to run the program. The operating budget for 2018 was a little over $1 Million.

Development Manager, Dwayne Trujillo, tells us food donations are a great help. He said another help is their resale store, Kitchenality. Their sales from donated kitchen items help feed 300 clients.

It was added to Kitchen Angels three years ago.

“Everything from kitchen ware, pots and pans, glass ware, stem ware, as you can see all around (sic). 100-percent of the profits come back into the program, so we’re really excited about that," said Trujillo.

Although they have hundreds of volunteers, Kitchen Angels is always looking for more to join. Sign up here

Credits

Casey Torres


Created: July 17, 2019 08:16 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

19-year-old faces child porn charges for recording, sharing graphic Snapchat video
19-year-old faces child porn charges for recording, sharing graphic Snapchat video
Pedestrian killed in northwest Albuquerque crash
Pedestrian killed in northwest Albuquerque crash
Off the grid: NM author shares story of living 12 years in the wilderness
Off the grid: NM author shares story of living 12 years in the wilderness
KOB 4 footage aids investigators in cold case
KOB 4 footage aids investigators in cold case
Court documents say suspect was high on meth before deadly I-40 shooting
Court documents say suspect was high on meth before deadly I-40 shooting
Advertisement




19-year-old faces child porn charges for recording, sharing graphic Snapchat video
19-year-old faces child porn charges for recording, sharing graphic Snapchat video
Pedestrian killed in northwest Albuquerque crash
Pedestrian killed in northwest Albuquerque crash
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman sentenced to life in prison
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman
Santa Fe's 'Kitchen Angels' help people in need
Santa Fe's 'Kitchen Angels' help people in need
Balderas believes previous investigations failed Epstein's alleged NM victims
Balderas believes previous investigations failed Epstein's alleged NM victims