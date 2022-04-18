Santa Fe's transparency regulations withstand final appeal

The foundation complied with a city order and disclosed two relatively minor donations of $7,700. Later it sought to invalidate the city regulations, citing a “chilling effect” on political contributions and, thus, free speech.

The appeals court said the Rio Grande Foundation failed to show that speech would be silenced by the city’s campaign finance regulations.

Foundation President Paul Gessing said Monday that the group “will more carefully consider restrictive local campaign finance rules if (and) when we choose to engage in efforts to educate voters on local ballot measures like Santa Fe’s soda and sugary drinks tax.”

The city’s defense was supported by several advocacy groups for transparency in political spending, including the Brennan Center for Justice, New Mexico Ethics Watch, the League of Women Voters and Common Cause.

“Special interests often run elections ads that are deliberately misleading, and today’s ruling means Santa Fe voters will be able to weigh the credibility of those ads and cast an informed vote,” Paul Smith, a vice president at the Campaign Legal Center that served as defense counsel, said in a statement.