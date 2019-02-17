Santa Fe's trees at risk amid climate change concerns

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - More trees on Santa Fe-owned land might have to be pruned or removed, which officials in New Mexico's capital city say is a result of climate change.



The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the city Parks and Recreation Department conducted an audit last year of the city's dead and dying trees that department director John Munoz says will be removed or pruned only as a last resort.



Mayor Alan Webber says he's worried about the health of the trees on the Santa Fe Plaza, which serves as a gathering point for tourists.



Munoz says disease and pests are among the many factors affecting city trees.



He says the removal of trees requires a "thorough and mindful process" as well as approvals from the Land Use Department.