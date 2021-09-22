Santa Rosa man arrested in suspected homicide of stepfather

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 22, 2021 10:13 AM
Created: September 22, 2021 10:04 AM
SANTA ROSA, N.M. – Two suspects were arrested at a Super 8 hotel in connection with a Monday afternoon homicide that occurred at Santa Rosa home.
Rex Saiz was arrested on an open count of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His girlfriend, Gina Tower, was also arrested, on a charge of harboring or aiding a felon.
Saiz was accused of fatally shooting 58-year-old Thomas Ulibarri – his stepfather – during an altercation in a Santa Rosa home at 141 N. 8th St. Saiz is also accused of firing at his mother but she was not struck by the gunfire.
The NMSP Investigations Bureau responded to reports of a homicide at 141 N 8th St. in Santa Rosa, at 2:30 p.m. Monday, upon the request of Santa Rosa police. NMSP agents learned of the altercation and Saiz fleeing the scene.
Authorities conducted an extensive search, with NMSP tactical team and helicopter assistance, for Saiz. The search ended at around 10 p.m., when he and Tower were located at the Super 8 in Santa Rosa.
Saiz and Tower were booked into the Guadalupe County Detention Center and are awaiting a court appearance.
This incident remains under investigation by the NMSP Investigations Bureau.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company