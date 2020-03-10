Sawmill Market open for business

“It just brings a lot of people together and I mean i feel like people from all age groups can come and enjoy it," said Madi Poindexter, who is visiting from North Carolina.

Locals, like Stephen Marino, are loving the new market as well.

“To have this local type of vibe is great, not for the locals, but just great for everyone coming in.” he said. “It's awesome."

Perez said this new market is a huge opportunity for the community, but also people looking for work.

“Not only is this a great place to come and eat but a great place to work,” he said. “We are hiring in all positions."

The market is the latest big project to bring new life to the Sawmill District. Hotel Chaco opened up a couple years ago, and this is just the beginning, with new shops coming soon.

"We have three that are opening up here in the next couple of weeks,” Perez said. “We have a pastry maker. We have a waffle company that does savory and sweet waffles, and then, we have a pizza vendor that will do wood-fired pizzas."

Sawmill Market is open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.