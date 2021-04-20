SBA announces rules for Restaurant Revitalization Fund

According to Garcia, thousands of New Mexico restaurants have been affected by the pandemic, especially the locally-owned businesses.

The SBA said they would announce a start date to start accepting applications once the website they’ll be using has been tested.

Additionally, the first 21 days will prioritize applications from businesses owned by women, veterans or people that economically or socially disadvantaged.

For more information on the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, click here.

Sample versions of the application can also be found by visiting the SBA’s website.

Garcia told KOB the office would be offering businesses webinars and help to get them started on the application.

The number of the New Mexico SBA office is 505-248-8225.

