Scammers looking to take advantage of people trying to book cheap vacations

Mora said the Better Business Bureau is getting reports of fake sites all over the country. At least one person in New Mexico was scammed when they thought they were purchasing a getaway to Hawaii.

"These sites will pop up, they may even scam a couple of people and then be taken down immediately to avoid being detected," Mora said.

People are being advised to do their research and book through a reputable website.

"Mora says make sure the site your buying from is encrypted. That's how you'll know it's safe," Mora said. "You might see a green lock icon on the browser to tell you it's a safe site. Also, you may have added protection when using a credit card to pay. Paying with a gift card or wire service are huge red flags."