Scammers looking to take advantage of people trying to book cheap vacations

Colton Shone
Updated: May 20, 2020 06:13 PM
Created: May 20, 2020 02:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Scammers are trying to take advantage of people who are interested in traveling during the pandemic.

Summer destinations are trying to lure cautious travelers with huge deals. Flights to Hawaii, from many cities, are going for as little as $200.

Scammers are replicated those ads and duping customers, according to the Better Business Bureau.

"What they're doing is they're creating fake websites, third party sites," said Matthew Mora who is with the Better Business Bureau. "The one that we've seen is called My Travel which actually doesn't exist anymore. That was supposed to be a third party that helps people find cheap flights and specials that are going on right now."

Mora said the Better Business Bureau is getting reports of fake sites all over the country. At least one person in New Mexico was scammed when they thought they were purchasing a getaway to Hawaii.

"These sites will pop up, they may even scam a couple of people and then be taken down immediately to avoid being detected," Mora said.

People are being advised to do their research and book through a reputable website.

"Mora says make sure the site your buying from is encrypted. That's how you'll know it's safe," Mora said. "You might see a green lock icon on the browser to tell you it's a safe site. Also, you may have added protection when using a credit card to pay. Paying with a gift card or wire service are huge red flags."


