Scammers preying on students who are seeking a tutor

Updated: April 19, 2021 06:35 PM
Created: April 19, 2021 04:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Students are being targeted by scammers.
Victoria Carreon, who works for the Better Business Bureau, said scammers are claiming to be online tutors. They are requested a "research fee," saying they need to charge more for help. They are also extorting students, Carreon said.
"They ask for more money, and when the student doesn't give it to them, they threaten to turn the student in for cheating at their institution of learning," she said.
Carreon said it's not a good idea to pay the scammer. She recommends that the student cuts off contact with the scammer immediately.
People in search of a tutor are encouraged to check references before paying any money.
