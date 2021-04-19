Scammers preying on students who are seeking a tutor | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Scammers preying on students who are seeking a tutor

Colton Shone
Updated: April 19, 2021 06:35 PM
Created: April 19, 2021 04:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Students are being targeted by scammers.

Victoria Carreon, who works for the Better Business Bureau, said scammers are claiming to be online tutors. They are requested a "research fee," saying they need to charge more for help. They are also extorting students, Carreon said.

"They ask for more money, and when the student doesn't give it to them, they threaten to turn the student in for cheating at their institution of learning," she said.

Carreon said it's not a good idea to pay the scammer. She recommends that the student cuts off contact with the scammer immediately.

People in search of a tutor are encouraged to check references before paying any money.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque 'spaceship' home up for sale
Albuquerque 'spaceship' home up for sale
BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales announces run for mayor
BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales announces run for mayor
Used car prices skyrocket due to global chip shortage
Used car prices skyrocket due to global chip shortage
Grants city manager is fired, again
Grants city manager is fired, again
APD evacuates residents at Rio Volcan Apartments following drug lab explosion
APD evacuates residents at Rio Volcan Apartments following drug lab explosion