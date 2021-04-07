Scammers sending out COVID-19 survey texts

Colton Shone
Updated: April 07, 2021 06:20 PM
Created: April 07, 2021 04:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Scammers are taking advantage of people interested in a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are sending texts, pretending to be from COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. The text asks people to fill out a survey.
However, Victoria Carreon, who works for the Better Business Bureau, said the scammers are phishing for personal information.
"That's what they're hoping that you're just going to react, that you're going to click on that link," she said.
Carreon said people should be skeptical because there are currently no surveys from vaccine companies right now.
