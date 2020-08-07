Scammers targeting immigrant community

While the Trump Administration reverse course-- and allowed international transfer students to remain in the country, even if classes are being held online, scammers are still trying to trick people into giving up important information.

"So these scammers pose as U.S. government officials, and they promise to grant a visa in exchange for a fee," Baca said.

According to the American Immigration Council, there are roughly 60,000 undocumented immigrants in New Mexico. Consumer advocates say that makes the state a prime target.



The Better Business Bureau says people are targeted through e-mail and are told to go to suspicious, but real-looking websites.

"They may have a picture of the president, or the U.S. flag, patriotic U.S. symbols," Baca said.

Baca added that people should make sure that the web address contains ".gov". That signifies it is an actual government website.





