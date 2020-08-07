Scammers targeting immigrant community

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Consumer advocates claim government scams are at an all-time high during the pandemic.
One scam that is catching on targets the immigrant community.
Applications for visas were restricted at the beginning of the pandemic. The change left many foreign workers and students wondering what was going to happen to their status.
"Especially now, when people are confused with the changing of the laws, and especially now, with the fear of being deported, these scammers are setting prey to these individuals," said Brian Baca of the Better Business Bureau of New Mexico.
While the Trump Administration reverse course-- and allowed international transfer students to remain in the country, even if classes are being held online, scammers are still trying to trick people into giving up important information.
"So these scammers pose as U.S. government officials, and they promise to grant a visa in exchange for a fee," Baca said.
According to the American Immigration Council, there are roughly 60,000 undocumented immigrants in New Mexico. Consumer advocates say that makes the state a prime target.
The Better Business Bureau says people are targeted through e-mail and are told to go to suspicious, but real-looking websites.
"They may have a picture of the president, or the U.S. flag, patriotic U.S. symbols," Baca said.
Baca added that people should make sure that the web address contains ".gov". That signifies it is an actual government website.
