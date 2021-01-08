Scammers targeting people wanting to donate to Navajo Nation

The fundraising accounts have since been taken down.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said it's shameful for people to take advantage of others.

"That's always disturbing for us here on the Navajo Nation," he said.

Nez said a lot of legitimate organizations have donated to the Navajo Nation since the beginning of the pandemic. But he said scammers have also tried to get people's money.

"Now governments are seeing that they're being taken advantage of in this way," he said. "They're developing their own Tribal official donation site."

There is only one official fundraising account for the Navajo Nation, which can be accessed through the Navajo Health Department's website.

Tribal leaders say people should report suspected scams in writing to the Navajo Nation Department of Justice.