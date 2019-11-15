School board meeting abruptly canceled following PED takeover | KOB 4
School board meeting abruptly canceled following PED takeover

Megan Abundis
Created: November 15, 2019 10:22 PM

QUESTA, N.M.- The boarding meeting for Questa Independent Schools was abruptly canceled Friday.

The board was taken over by the Public Education Department on Nov. 12. 

The takeover occurred following allegations of corruption on the board. 

Ellis Garcia, who is on the suspended school board, said they plan to move forward with an appeal. 

"We were going to try and get the school attorney to move forward and file an appeal for us because there is also a thing called due process in this country and the school board never got due process," Garcia said. "They just suspended it automatically."

The board can officially resume business Jan. 1, 2020. However, that is when newly-elected board members will take over.


