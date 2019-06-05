School board to discuss policies after 15-year-old Tased at Espanola Valley HS
Chris Ramirez
June 05, 2019 05:29 PM
ESPANOLA, N.M.- The superintendent of Espanola Public Schools is breaking her silence regarding a Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office deputy Tasing a 15-year-old student at Espanola Valley High School.
In a press release, superintendent Bobbie Gutierrez states: “It's important for a law enforcement officer to understand that the officer is operating in a school setting, not out on the street, and that students will have bad days or special needs, but do not need to be Tased, physically restrained, or incarcerated by law enforcement officers for daily disciplinary situations. Specialized training for officers working on a school campus is essential."
The Espanola school board called for a special public meeting.
It will take place Thursday night.
They plan to address the Tasing incident and find best practices for the schools and law enforcement to work together in a way that doesn't criminalize disciplinary matters.
Credits
Created: June 05, 2019 05:29 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved