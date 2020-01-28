Rio Rancho could shake up school zoning

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Officials with Rio Rancho Public Schools says the district is considering rezoning some of its elementary schools.
The changes will help decide which kids go to the new Joe Harris Elementary School, which is still under construction.
"As many people are aware we're opening Joe Harris Elementary this coming fall in 2020 and so with the opening of a new school we have to adjust boundaries," said Beth Pandergrass, the district’s Chief Communications, Strategy and Engagement Officer.
The district is looking at two options at the moment which look pretty similar except for two areas: Camino Crossing at Northern and Unser, and the southwest corner of the current Maggie Cordova attendance zone.
RRPS will also hold two open houses where parents can view the options, ask questions, and visit with principals and parents from affected schools. At the open houses, parents will be able to provide written comments and suggestions.
"Most elementary schools, there's a shift happening so we've sent information to parents and given them an opportunity to review information and we also want to provide these open houses so they can come and ask questions, give ideas,” said Pendergrass.
“If they have other suggestions, ways they think it could be done better and so it's just our way of trying to ensure we're involving them in the process,” she said.
The final decision will be made by the district’s school board later this year.
