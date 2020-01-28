Rio Rancho could shake up school zoning

RRPS will also hold two open houses where parents can view the options, ask questions, and visit with principals and parents from affected schools. At the open houses, parents will be able to provide written comments and suggestions.

Tuesday, January 28, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Thursday, February 6, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

"Most elementary schools, there's a shift happening so we've sent information to parents and given them an opportunity to review information and we also want to provide these open houses so they can come and ask questions, give ideas,” said Pendergrass.

“If they have other suggestions, ways they think it could be done better and so it's just our way of trying to ensure we're involving them in the process,” she said.



The final decision will be made by the district’s school board later this year.

