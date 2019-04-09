School officials warn of dangers of prom night drinking
Casey Torres
April 09, 2019 07:27 AM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. -- It’s prom season across the country and it’s a time-honored tradition that most seniors and juniors look forward to. It can also bring some stress to parents, especially the night of.
Underage drinking is an issue. That’s why Guadalupe Gallegos, a counselor at Cleveland High School, said parents need to talk to their teens about making safe choices.
“They (parents) have an idea of who they’re going with. Where they’re going. Phone numbers of individuals, so they know who to contact,” she said.
The school will have security staff and administrators keeping an eye on students. There are consequences for juniors and seniors caught drinking. They can lose their spot in an extra-curricular activity.
Seniors sign a code of conduct contract, and if they break that contract, they won’t be able to walk at graduation.
Chief Deputy DA, Barbara Romo, said the legal intoxication for a juvenile is .02. That means non-habitual drinkers could hit the limit with just one drink.
Teens found guilty of committing a DUI could have jail time and more.
“They could face up to two years in YDDC. They could face as little as an informal sanction,” said Romo.
She doesn’t want teens to ruin the rest of their lives, so she advises them not to drink in order to have fun.
