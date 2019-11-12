School remodel months behind schedule

Megan Abundis
Updated: November 12, 2019 10:21 PM
Created: November 12, 2019 08:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Construction at Rio Grande Elementary School in Belen is behind schedule.
Construction, which started in May 2018, was supposed to be completed in a year, but it’s still ongoing.
Parents complain that the schools is missing a playground, a cafeteria, a parking lot and a bus lane.
Currently, students play in the courtyard and the indoor gym, and lunches are being brought in from other schools.
“Parking is a mess,” said Juan Diego Cisneros, who has a child who attends the school. “That's one thing I can't stand more than anything."
Diane Vallejos, superintendent of Belen Consolidated Schools, said the construction is delayed.
She said there were several issues beyond their control. FEMA got involved because of major flood concerns.
Vallejos hopes to have some of the construction completed by the start of 2020.
“We are hoping by January 1st, the interior of the school completed,” Vallejos said.
However, Vallejos isn’t sure when the playground will be finished.
“It's extremely frustrating,” she said. “It seems like every time we have a day of completions and permitted occupancy, something else comes up."
