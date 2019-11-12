School remodel months behind schedule

“Parking is a mess,” said Juan Diego Cisneros, who has a child who attends the school. “That's one thing I can't stand more than anything."

Diane Vallejos, superintendent of Belen Consolidated Schools, said the construction is delayed.

She said there were several issues beyond their control. FEMA got involved because of major flood concerns.

Vallejos hopes to have some of the construction completed by the start of 2020.

“We are hoping by January 1st, the interior of the school completed,” Vallejos said.

However, Vallejos isn’t sure when the playground will be finished.

“It's extremely frustrating,” she said. “It seems like every time we have a day of completions and permitted occupancy, something else comes up."