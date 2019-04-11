Scientists to deploy drones to study thunderstorms
Eddie Garcia
April 11, 2019 05:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Scientists are planning to launch drones to study severe thunderstorms.
In May, four universities and more than 50 scientists and students are planning the ambitious task of launching drones and other equipment near supercell thunderstorms across the Great Plains.
The teams will also use manned aircraft, several trucks, equipped with special instruments, mobile radar and weather balloons to collect data.
While the study isn't being done in New Mexico, the findings could benefit the state in the future.
The goal is to improve tornado detection so that false-alarm warnings become a thing of the past.
“We've already seen tornadoes in New Mexico this year and, in fact, Chaves County already saw their earliest EF2 tornado on record,” said NWS Albuquerque meteorologist Brian Guyer.
