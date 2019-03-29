Search continues for missing 4-year-old girl | KOB 4
Search continues for missing 4-year-old girl

Meg Hilling
March 29, 2019 06:42 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The search continues in the Four Corners for 4-year-old Anndine Jones who disappeared from her family's home in Aneth, Utah on March 14. 

Her family had just returned from a shopping trip to Cortez. Andrew Tso, a family member of Anndine, says her father was napping and her mother was making lunch when the child disappeared.

The family began to search the house before turning their attention to the Elmo Creek behind their home.

"It stopped raining on Wednesday. On Thursday it seemed like the water was still rising down the creek," Tso said. 

From the San Juan County Sheriff's Office to the Navajo Nation Police, groups all around the Four Corners continue to search for her. 

Her father, Kendell Jones, says he is at a loss of words when thinking of his youngest daughter.

"I'm feeling down and I am frustrated," he said.

Her parents are hoping she didn't fall into the creek and say they are grateful for the support they are receiving.

Meg Hilling


Updated: March 29, 2019 06:42 PM
Created: March 29, 2019 04:20 PM

