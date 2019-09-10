Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty | KOB 4
Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty

Kassi Nelson
September 10, 2019 05:08 PM

ESPANOLA, N.M.- People in Espanola spent another day searching for 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada.

She was reported missing Sunday night. An Amber Alert was issued hours later.

Family members and volunteers have put up posters and ribbons across Rio Arriba County, hoping for Renezmae's safe return.

"My kids are grown but I have a grandson, and that's what prompted me to bring hope because I couldn't imagine what the family's going through," Maria Gutierrez said.

People who live near where Renezmae disappeared said authorities have been stopping cars and asking questions.

"My worst fears are somebody bad got her and did something to her, but my hope is she turns up safe and sound and alive," Pete Padilla said. 

Authorities did not provide any new details Tuesday about Renezmae's disapparence. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (505) 753-5555.

