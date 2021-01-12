Search for new APS superintendent expected to be completed by spring

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools is getting closer to finding a new superintendent.
"We began the search quite a while ago," said APS Board President Dr. David Peercy. "In the fall of 2019, shortly after we learned that the superintendent at that time, Raquel Reedy, planned to retire at the end of the school year.”
Some of the semi-finalist were announced before the pandemic. But 15 more people applied for the job, including 11 men and four women.
Of those new applicants, four of them have worked as superintendents including interim-superintendent Scott Elder.
Four more have worked in the central office.
Whoever the board picks will be in charge of safely reopening schools.
“I’m sure we’ll have some questions about any experience that the candidates have in that area because we are still in a pandemic," Peercy said. "We’re still in terms of having to get back into school so experience with how to return to school works, whether they’ve had any experience in terms of creating such plans. That’ll be something of interest to the board obviously.”
The next superintended will earn between $230,000 and $275,000 a year.
The board will select the semi-finalist later this month, and hope to announce a new superintendent in late March or early April.
