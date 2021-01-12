Search for new APS superintendent expected to be completed by spring

Four more have worked in the central office.

Whoever the board picks will be in charge of safely reopening schools.

“I’m sure we’ll have some questions about any experience that the candidates have in that area because we are still in a pandemic," Peercy said. "We’re still in terms of having to get back into school so experience with how to return to school works, whether they’ve had any experience in terms of creating such plans. That’ll be something of interest to the board obviously.”

The next superintended will earn between $230,000 and $275,000 a year.

The board will select the semi-finalist later this month, and hope to announce a new superintendent in late March or early April.

