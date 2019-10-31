Search warrants offer insight into investigation of Las Vegas mayor | KOB 4
Search warrants offer insight into investigation of Las Vegas mayor

Chris Ramirez
Updated: October 31, 2019 10:11 PM
Created: October 31, 2019 04:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Court records, obtained by 4 Investigates, show that the New Mexico attorney general demanded access to the Las Vegas mayor’s emails, cell phone, banks and credit card statements.

Attorney General Hector Balderas suspects Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron rigged lucrative city projects for her boyfriend, Marvin Salazar, the owner of Gemini Construction.

The projects were over budget by tens of thousands of dollars.

Balderas also believes the mayor forced city employees to break the law, so that her boyfriend could get free city services.

In addition, the attorney general claims when someone offered to donate flagstone for a city project free of cost, the mayor ordered city employees to buy flagstone from her boyfriend instead.

Some Las Vegas residents have criticized Balderas for moving slowly on the investigation, but the documents help explain the slow pace. It took four months for Apple help access Gurule’s cell phone and iCloud account. Balderas claims it also took Yahoo! months to provide email information.

Balderas also sent search warrants to four different credit card companies and banks so investigators could look into the mayor’s financial history.

Thursday’s court filing are a strong indication that the criminal investigation is moving forward. However, no charges have been filed. 


