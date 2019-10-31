Search warrants offer insight into investigation of Las Vegas mayor

In addition, the attorney general claims when someone offered to donate flagstone for a city project free of cost, the mayor ordered city employees to buy flagstone from her boyfriend instead.

Some Las Vegas residents have criticized Balderas for moving slowly on the investigation, but the documents help explain the slow pace. It took four months for Apple help access Gurule’s cell phone and iCloud account. Balderas claims it also took Yahoo! months to provide email information.

Balderas also sent search warrants to four different credit card companies and banks so investigators could look into the mayor’s financial history.

Thursday’s court filing are a strong indication that the criminal investigation is moving forward. However, no charges have been filed.