Search warrants served on Navajo Nation amid hemp crackdown

The Associated Press
Created: November 10, 2020 06:22 AM

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — A team of federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers are serving search warrants on the Navajo Nation near Shiprock.

The warrants are sealed and FBI spokesman Frank Fisher could not provide any details Monday, saying only that they stemmed from an ongoing investigation.

In October, more than a dozen people were arrested on drug charges at a motel in the area.

Authorities alleged the suspects were trimming marijuana plants in multiple motel rooms as marijuana was being stored in other rooms.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the suspects were tied to illegal hemp farm operations on the reservation.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

