Searching for answers in deadly Chimayó fire

Updated: December 22, 2021 10:09 PM
Created: December 22, 2021 09:18 PM
CHIMAYÓ, N.M. — Two young girls were killed in a house fire earlier this month and questions still surround the tragic blaze.
On Dec. 4, Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies rushed into the house already engulfed in flame, but first responders were unable to get 10-year-old Aaleah Carbajal and 12-year-old Elliana Martinez in time.
A search warrant reveals ivnestigators for the New Mexico State Fire Marshal's Office were back at the house three days later, looking for evidence of how this fire sparked.
The search warrant also stated it is unknown if the girls had any injuries prior to the fire – something they are investigating.
Capt. Jimmy Vigil said they are still in the process of analyzing the fire debris samples from where the girls were found to debris from elsewhere in the house and photos from the scene.
