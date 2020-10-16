Searchlight New Mexico highlights use of force at Taos County jail

The reporters say one video shows an inmate getting pepper sprayed for not putting on an anti-suicide smock. The guard can be seen counting down on her fingers, and then pepper spraying the female inmate who was standing in the hallway.

Another video shows a jail employee slamming William Berry, an inmate, to the ground after some sort of entanglement.

"I think the William Berry video is probably the most shocking of the videos we saw because it had the most detail," Scialla said.

"I think it's important to notice on the video too that he's limp at one point," Flock said. "And then pulled up and slammed down again."

According to Searchlight New Mexico, no one at the jail has been disciplined for use of force in at least the last five years.

KOB 4 reached out to jail officials, but did not get a response.