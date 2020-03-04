Searchlight New Mexico: The future of the NM Parole Board

Justine Lopez
Created: March 04, 2020 06:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Searchlight New Mexico investigative reporter Ike Swetlitz joins Steve Soliz and Tessa Mentus to discuss the governor's move to fire the chairwoman of the New Mexico Parole Board, Sheila Lewis.
"The move calls into question the future direction of the parole board, which has an extraordinary amount of power over the lives of convicted criminals whose sentence includes parole," Swetlitz said.
Click here to read the article in its entirety.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company