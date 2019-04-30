Second brewery to open in Farmington

"I'm really into the German style of beer, traditional stuff," Beard said.

The brewery is in the process of licensing and hopes to have that complete in the next few months.

"If we can get past all that and get through all the licensing, we hope to hopefully be open end of July, mid-August," Beard said.

The owners plan on having a selection of eight beers when they open, but hope to expand upon that in the months that follow.

"Ever since I got into the brewing side of things, that is what I've wanted to do. And whenever I figured it out, I went with it," Beard said.

The brewery hopes to be another draw to the area for visitors and to be a launchpad for more business growth in Farmington.

"I think it's time for the northern part of the state to grow. It's time, now is the time," Beard said.