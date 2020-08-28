Secretary of State accepting absentee ballot applications for Nov. 3 election | KOB 4
Secretary of State accepting absentee ballot applications for Nov. 3 election

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 28, 2020 05:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans can now request and absentee ballot through the Secretary of State's website.

Any registered voter can apply for an absentee ballot for the general election on Nov. 3.

“Voting by absentee ballot is a safe and secure way to make your voice heard in November while also protecting your health and the health of your community,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

Regardless of when a person applies for an absentee ballot, county clerks cannot begin sending them out until Oct. 6. 

It's recommended that people mail their ballot back no later than Oct. 27. Ballots have to be received by the county clerk before 7 p.m. on Election Day. New Mexico does not accept ballots that arrive after 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 even if they have an earlier postmark. 

Click here to request and absentee ballot


