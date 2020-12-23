Secretary of State mistakenly sends retention certificates to 2 judges who were not actually retained

"Just the other day, I received my certificate indicating that I had been duly and lawfully elected to the office District Court Judge Division 10," Argyres said.

This certificate says after the general election, and as declared and determined by the State Canvassing Board, Argyres will remain a judge.

"And I read it, and I was just like, well what does this mean? So, I sent it to my chief. I sent it to a couple of people and they said, well, it looks like you won," Argyres said. "And I'm like, well, I don't know if I did, or I didn't win. This is all I have. And, again, I never received, I mean, you don't get an email saying you didn't prevail. You wait for the election to become certified."

Argyres wondered if the certificate was sent by mistake. It turns out, her suspicions were correct.

"I did receive a call today stating that I would receive a formal apology. And my response was, that's great. But, that's not how you undo this," she said.

A spokesperson for the New Mexico Secretary of State released the following statement about the mistake:

“So, our office made an administrative error and mistakenly sent certificates of election to two district court judges who did not in fact receive the required number of votes for retention. Our Constitution requires that in retention elections judges must receive at least 57% of the vote. Neither of the two judges affected in this instance broke that threshold and therefore are not eligible to be retained. It's important to note that the election results that were certified by the State Canvassing Board are accurate and official; the fact that two certificates were sent in error by our office does not change the official election results. Our office has contacted the two judges to explain the situation and we will also be sending out letters to the two judges from our office reiterating what happened. No other offices were affected."