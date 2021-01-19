Section of Navajo Nation road closed because of drag racing | KOB 4

Section of Navajo Nation road closed because of drag racing

The Associated Press
Created: January 19, 2021 07:24 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Officials have closed a section of road on the Navajo Nation through the end of February due to concerns about persistent drag racing.

The Farmington Daily Times reported Monday that the Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Transportation closed 2.5 miles of Navajo Route 4178 near the Navajo Agricultural Products Industry farm and food product company.

NAPI CEO Dave Zeller said drag racing has been an issue in the area for several years and is a safety concern for employees and travelers.

Navajo Police Department spokeswoman Christina Tsosie says police resources and officers have been stationed in the area but officials need a long-term plan.


