Sedillo Lopez, Stansbury advance to runoffs for CD-1 nomination

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 30, 2021 10:06 PM
Created: March 30, 2021 10:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Democratic Party will hold a runoff vote to determine the Democratic nominee for New Mexico's first congressional district.
On Tuesday, no candidate reached the 50% +1 threshold needed to secure the nomination.
State Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez received 37.19% of the vote and Rep. Melanie Stansbury received 21.61% of the vote.
Sedillo Lopez and Stansbury will advance to the runoffs, which is scheduled for March 31 via remote balloting.
