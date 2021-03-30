Sedillo Lopez, Stansbury advance to runoffs for CD-1 nomination | KOB 4
Sedillo Lopez, Stansbury advance to runoffs for CD-1 nomination

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 30, 2021 10:06 PM
Created: March 30, 2021 10:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Democratic Party will hold a runoff vote to determine the Democratic nominee for New Mexico's first congressional district.  

On Tuesday, no candidate reached the 50% +1 threshold needed to secure the nomination.

State Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez received 37.19% of the vote and Rep. Melanie Stansbury received 21.61% of the vote.

Sedillo Lopez and Stansbury will advance to the runoffs, which is scheduled for March 31 via remote balloting. 


