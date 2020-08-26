Seeds sent from China determined to be 'noxious'

"It was concerning to me because I thought how did they get my name? My address? Everything-- what kind of information of mine is floating out there for them to just handpick my name and send them off?," she said.

While still in shock, Alonen said she took no chances and knew exactly what to when she got hers in mail.

"You can't plant them, we shouldn't even--we don't know what they are, and so I got on the website immediately and found a phone number on how to contact the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, and that's when I found a questionnaire form on what to do if we receive the seeds."

The NMDA said they've teamed up with federal agencies to further investigate the matter.

There's still no motive behind the seed packets, but Alonen believes safety is key.

"Now, I've become more aware of where I'm putting my name, what I'm doing, what I'm buying online, and where I'm buying from... things like that," she said.

If you've received unsolicited seeds from China, you are asked to report them to the New Mexico Department of Agriculture