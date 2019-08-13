Seeking safety, New Mexico considers checks on gun sellers | KOB 4
Seeking safety, New Mexico considers checks on gun sellers

The Associated Press
August 13, 2019 06:12 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says her administration is considering whether to extend background checks on private gun sales to the sellers of firearms and not just buyers.

The first-year Democratic governor said that adding background checks on gun sellers might allow authorities to better track the movement of firearms.

The comments come as the governor convenes a summit of public safety experts Wednesday to address concerns about domestic terrorism in response to the Aug. 3 shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, that killed 22.

The summit of leading public security officials and lawmakers is taking place out of public view and includes an FBI briefing.

Lujan Grisham also expects state authorities to more closely study discriminatory hate groups in the region.

