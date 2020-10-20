Self-driving trucks utilizing New Mexico roads

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Self-driving trucks are conducting tests New Mexico roads.
"To date there’s quite a few players in the southwest that either have a strong interest in I-10 or they currently are running autonomous routes along I-10," Charles Remkes, of the Department of Transportation, told state lawmakers.
Remkes said one company is also testing self-driving trucks on I-40, between Albuquerque and the Texas state line.
While the semi-trucks are self-driving, a person is still in the vehicle.
"All these driverless vehicles, they have credentialed drivers that are behind the wheel that are in operations<" Remkes said. "They’re ready to take over any time”
Remkes said New Mexico has a lot of assets that appeal to companies that are looking to test their fleets.
"They have a very strong interest in the I-10 corridor because of its terrain in that it doesn’t have challenging elements associated with steep vertical climbs in elevation and or seasonal considerations," he said.
