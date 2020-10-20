Self-driving trucks utilizing New Mexico roads

Remkes said one company is also testing self-driving trucks on I-40, between Albuquerque and the Texas state line.



While the semi-trucks are self-driving, a person is still in the vehicle.

"All these driverless vehicles, they have credentialed drivers that are behind the wheel that are in operations<" Remkes said. "They’re ready to take over any time”



Remkes said New Mexico has a lot of assets that appeal to companies that are looking to test their fleets.