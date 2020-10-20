Self-driving trucks utilizing New Mexico roads | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Self-driving trucks utilizing New Mexico roads

Kai Porter
Updated: October 20, 2020 05:22 PM
Created: October 20, 2020 03:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Self-driving trucks are conducting tests New Mexico roads. 

"To date there’s quite a few players in the southwest that either have a strong interest in I-10 or they currently are running autonomous routes along I-10," Charles Remkes, of the Department of Transportation, told state lawmakers.

Advertisement

Remkes said one company is also testing self-driving trucks on I-40, between Albuquerque and the Texas state line.
          
While the semi-trucks are self-driving, a person is still in the vehicle.

"All these driverless vehicles, they have credentialed drivers that are behind the wheel that are in operations<" Remkes said. "They’re ready to take over any time”
 
Remkes said New Mexico has a lot of assets that appeal to companies that are looking to test their fleets.

"They have a very strong interest in the I-10 corridor because of its terrain in that it doesn’t have challenging elements associated with steep vertical climbs in elevation and or seasonal considerations," he said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 599 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 599 additional COVID-19 cases
New measures to slow spread of COVID-19 include retail businesses closing by 10 p.m.
New measures to slow spread of COVID-19 include retail businesses closing by 10 p.m.
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday
‘Birthday Suit Bandit’: Homeowner speaks out after bizarre theft of campaign sign
‘Birthday Suit Bandit’: Homeowner speaks out after bizarre theft of campaign sign
Video: Naked man steals Biden/Harris sign from Albuquerque resident's front yard
Video: Naked man steals Biden/Harris sign from Albuquerque resident's front yard
Advertisement


New measures to slow spread of COVID-19 include retail businesses closing by 10 p.m.
New measures to slow spread of COVID-19 include retail businesses closing by 10 p.m.
‘Birthday Suit Bandit’: Homeowner speaks out after bizarre theft of campaign sign
‘Birthday Suit Bandit’: Homeowner speaks out after bizarre theft of campaign sign
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 599 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 599 additional COVID-19 cases
People appear to be disappointed, but understanding of state-run museum closures
People appear to be disappointed, but understanding of state-run museum closures
ICU bed occupancy climbs to 71% in New Mexico
ICU bed occupancy climbs to 71% in New Mexico