Selfie safety: Preventing selfie-related deaths at national parks
Meg Hilling
April 19, 2019 07:26 PM
MESA VERDE NATIONAL PARK, N.M. — They say a picture is worth a thousand words... but is it worth your life? As visitors strive to get the perfect picture in national parks, the number of accidental deaths is on the rise.
"We definitely have this culture developing where people have to be in either in front of a camera or behind a camera and they are not paying attention to their surroundings,” Mesa Verde Public Information Officer Cristy Brown said. "They want to get that dynamic shot, they want to get that selfie you know, with nothing behind them. And while that is great it can also lead to trouble as we are seeing."
In recent months, a handful of national park visitors have fallen to their deaths while trying to get the perfect picture.
Park rangers are advising visitors to disconnect from social media during visits.
"These places are great places to disconnect. You know, Mesa Verde doesn't have a lot of cellphone service and a lot of national parks really don't,” Brown said. "Come to the National Parks. Enjoy them. Enjoy them responsibly and have the opportunity to share more stories later on."
Enjoy the view, but think twice before stepping out on a ledge to get that Instagram worthy shot!
