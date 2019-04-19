Selfie safety: Preventing selfie-related deaths at national parks

"We definitely have this culture developing where people have to be in either in front of a camera or behind a camera and they are not paying attention to their surroundings,” Mesa Verde Public Information Officer Cristy Brown said. "They want to get that dynamic shot, they want to get that selfie you know, with nothing behind them. And while that is great it can also lead to trouble as we are seeing."

In recent months, a handful of national park visitors have fallen to their deaths while trying to get the perfect picture.