Sen. Ben Ray Lujan introduces bipartisan bill to combat drunk driving

One example is lane assist technology that can detect when a driver is swerving.

“Some of the technologies are already on vehicles and so there is no additional cost," said Ken Snyder, executive director of the Shingo Institute. "It's a matter of enabling the technology that's already there."

Lujan says if it becomes federal law, the RIDE Act would save more than 9,400 lives each year.

“There is an urgency to pass this legislation,” said Lujan. “New Mexico has one of the highest rates of drunk driving fatalities and a recent study found that New Mexico is second in the nation for dangerous drivers. This has to change.”