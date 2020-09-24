Sen. Heinrich calls for investigation into deaths of two Navajo soldiers at Fort Hood | KOB 4
Sen. Heinrich calls for investigation into deaths of two Navajo soldiers at Fort Hood

Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 24, 2020 06:55 PM
Created: September 24, 2020 05:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich wants answers after two soldiers from the Navajo Nation died while stationed at Fort Hood in Texas. 

"We should be deeply worried at the kind of numbers we've seen out of Fort Hood," Heinrich said.

Altogether, 28 soldiers have died this year at Fort Hood including Pvt. Carlton Chee and Spec. Miguel Yazzie.

Heinrich and Senator Martha McSally of Arizona sent a letter to Army Sec. Ryan McCarthy, asking him to launch an investigation into the two deaths.

“Both families continue to seek answers as to why their otherwise healthy sons would have passed away during a routine training exercise or while on duty at Fort Hood. The lack of communication from military officials is disconcerting," the letter states.

"The families of these soldiers deserve to know what happened," Heinrich said. "And all of us who care about the people we ask to serve our country should be concerned at what's going on there and I hope there will be a thorough investigation."

There are several other investigations underway right now, looking into what's happening at Fort Hood. 

KOB 4 reached out to the Army base to get a status update on the investigations, but did not hear back.


