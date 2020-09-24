Sen. Heinrich calls for investigation into deaths of two Navajo soldiers at Fort Hood

“Both families continue to seek answers as to why their otherwise healthy sons would have passed away during a routine training exercise or while on duty at Fort Hood. The lack of communication from military officials is disconcerting," the letter states.

"The families of these soldiers deserve to know what happened," Heinrich said. "And all of us who care about the people we ask to serve our country should be concerned at what's going on there and I hope there will be a thorough investigation."

There are several other investigations underway right now, looking into what's happening at Fort Hood.

KOB 4 reached out to the Army base to get a status update on the investigations, but did not hear back.