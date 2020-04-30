Sen. Heinrich expresses concern for rural NM, vows to fight for more resources | KOB 4
Sen. Heinrich expresses concern for rural NM, vows to fight for more resources

Steve Soliz
Updated: April 30, 2020 05:28 PM
Created: April 30, 2020 04:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich gave an update Thursday to the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Heinrich praised Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx for their work with New Mexico. However, he was also critical of some of the response.

"Where I will be critical of the federal response is that, across the board, resources have never been enough," he said. "The reason we haven't been able to manage this back to zero is because we don't have the testing capacity to do that. We are constantly trying to cobble together testing capacity."

Sen. Heinrich also expressed concern for more rural parts of New Mexico, including McKinley County and San Juan County. They have some of the state's highest COVID-19 case counts.

"I also continue to fight for full federal funding support for Tribal nations who are being severely impacted by this crisis," Heinrich said. "Tribal nations in New Mexico are facing a disproportionate impact to their populations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Access to their fair share of the $8 billion coronavirus relief fund is vital to their response and their ability to plot a recovery going forward."
 


