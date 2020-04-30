Sen. Heinrich expresses concern for rural NM, vows to fight for more resources

"Where I will be critical of the federal response is that, across the board, resources have never been enough," he said. "The reason we haven't been able to manage this back to zero is because we don't have the testing capacity to do that. We are constantly trying to cobble together testing capacity."

Sen. Heinrich also expressed concern for more rural parts of New Mexico, including McKinley County and San Juan County. They have some of the state's highest COVID-19 case counts.