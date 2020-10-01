Sen. Heinrich seeks better air quality in US schools | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Gov. Lujan Grisham provides update about COVID-19 in NM
Advertisement

Sen. Heinrich seeks better air quality in US schools

Sen. Heinrich seeks better air quality in US schools

The Associated Press
Created: October 01, 2020 02:52 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich has introduced legislation aimed at improving air quality in schools.

The Keeping Schools Safe Act would provide $1 billion in grant funding for ventilation and air quality monitoring.

Advertisement

It also would mandate the creation of coronavirus-specific technical guidance for heating, ventilation and air condition systems. Some existing ventilation systems, including many in New Mexico schools, wouldn’t meet the higher standards.

Albuquerque Public Schools decided to stay online-only through the rest of the year citing ventilation and other issues.

Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, says the measure would help students return to in-person learning.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide COVID-19 update today
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide COVID-19 update today
APD: Man in critical condition after NE Albuquerque stabbing
APD: Man in critical condition after NE Albuquerque stabbing
Former APD chief unloads on Keller administration, interim chief and CAO respond
Former APD chief unloads on Keller administration, interim chief and CAO respond
Cowboys for Trump founder banned from reservation
Cowboys for Trump founder banned from reservation
Tracks, casinos push for gambling expansion in New Mexico
Tracks, casinos push for gambling expansion in New Mexico
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases
Lapel video shows San Juan County Sheriff's deputy kill suspect during confrontation
Lapel video shows San Juan County Sheriff's deputy kill suspect during confrontation
UNM releases 8-game fall football schedule
UNM releases 8-game fall football schedule
Sen. Heinrich seeks better air quality in US schools
Sen. Heinrich seeks better air quality in US schools
Deputy chief at jail retires after using racial slur in text
Deputy chief at jail retires after using racial slur in text