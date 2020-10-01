Sen. Heinrich seeks better air quality in US schools

The Associated Press
Created: October 01, 2020 02:52 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich has introduced legislation aimed at improving air quality in schools.
The Keeping Schools Safe Act would provide $1 billion in grant funding for ventilation and air quality monitoring.
It also would mandate the creation of coronavirus-specific technical guidance for heating, ventilation and air condition systems. Some existing ventilation systems, including many in New Mexico schools, wouldn’t meet the higher standards.
Albuquerque Public Schools decided to stay online-only through the rest of the year citing ventilation and other issues.
Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, says the measure would help students return to in-person learning.
